Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $131.76 and a one year high of $179.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average is $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.40.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

