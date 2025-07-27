Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.58. Daikin Industries shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 6,289 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,163.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

