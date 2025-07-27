Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $43.50 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

