Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DT opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.35.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

