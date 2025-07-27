Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

