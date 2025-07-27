Elyxium Wealth LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 315.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.93.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

