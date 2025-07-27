EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $570.00 to $715.00. The stock had previously closed at $578.80, but opened at $607.01. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EMCOR Group shares last traded at $619.75, with a volume of 95,430 shares.
EME has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 9.7%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.12 and its 200-day moving average is $451.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.24.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
