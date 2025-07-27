Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Endava were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,533,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after buying an additional 842,433 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,806,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 805,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 560,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $14,698,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $10,106,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Endava Stock Up 2.7%

DAVA opened at $14.92 on Friday. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $880.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

