Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enovix were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Enovix Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Enovix declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

