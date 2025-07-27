Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,235 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

BUL opened at $52.37 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $83.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81.

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

