Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Envista by 214.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 14.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Envista by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

NYSE NVST opened at $20.81 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

