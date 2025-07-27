Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $21.49 on Friday. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

