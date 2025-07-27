Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS DURA opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.64.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

