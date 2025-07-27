EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in EQT by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

NYSE:EQT opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

