Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases 2,380 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

