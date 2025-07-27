Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 129,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,625,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 69,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 226,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $48.49 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

