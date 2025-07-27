Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.62.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

