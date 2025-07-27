Fedenia Advisers LLC Purchases 1,439 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fedenia Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

