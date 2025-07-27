Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after acquiring an additional 355,951 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 33,835.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 302,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,472 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6,706.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

ONEQ stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.