Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

