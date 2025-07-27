Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.54.

NYSE:FI opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

