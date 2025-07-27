Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at UBS Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Shares of FI stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.87. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

