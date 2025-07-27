FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 147.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in FMC by 68.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in FMC by 26.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 43.4% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 114,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1,727.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 74,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 2.3%

FMC stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. FMC Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

