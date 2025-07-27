Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,789 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,614,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 188,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Price Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.28. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 121.05% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTDR

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.