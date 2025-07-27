Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FYBR opened at $36.67 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 664,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,843,000 after acquiring an additional 49,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,597 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

