Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.2%
FYBR opened at $36.67 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
