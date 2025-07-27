Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) Financial Contrast

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Global Engine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent -6.47% -7.73% -1.87% Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Global Engine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 10 1 0 2.00 Global Engine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus price target of $36.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Global Engine Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.94 billion 1.55 -$322.00 million ($1.55) -23.66 Global Engine Group $6.33 million 8.59 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Engine Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

Global Engine Group beats Frontier Communications Parent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Global Engine Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.