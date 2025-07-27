GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $544.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GEV. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.43.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $644.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.35. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $651.22.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 12.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in GE Vernova by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

