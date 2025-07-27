GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $715.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $620.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.43.

GEV opened at $644.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.35. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $651.22.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 9.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

