General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $333.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $309.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.17.

GD stock opened at $313.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.23. General Dynamics has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $322.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

