General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $365.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.17.
General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1%
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
