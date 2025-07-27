Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $86.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Global Payments stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. Global Payments has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Global Payments by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

