Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

