Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -819.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Globalstar Profile

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,783,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,358,336.52. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

