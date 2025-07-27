Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Grab by 3.3% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Grab by 10.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

