Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.91. 620,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 639% from the average session volume of 83,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

