Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) were down 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 620,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 639% from the average daily volume of 83,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

