GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $299.59. The stock has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

