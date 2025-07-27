Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,749 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after acquiring an additional 375,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $584,139,000 after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,986,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,082,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,151,000 after purchasing an additional 968,583 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

