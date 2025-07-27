Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $966.19 million, a PE ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,276,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,684,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,128,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 208,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,237,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

