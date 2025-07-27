Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 460,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,879,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $298.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $299.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average of $259.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

