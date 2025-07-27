Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,803 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 177.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

