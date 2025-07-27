Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Still a Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 993,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 663,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up 15.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.17)) EPS for the quarter.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

