IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,081 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 5.7% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $25.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.