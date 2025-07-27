IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,848 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 379,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,149 shares of company stock worth $2,503,840. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -265.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.43%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

