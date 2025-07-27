IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Papa John’s International

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.