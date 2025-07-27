IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 203,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,961,000 after purchasing an additional 80,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $437.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.32. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.91 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPI. Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,008.20. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

