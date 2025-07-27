IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

IYY stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $155.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

