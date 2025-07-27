IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,331 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,083,000 after acquiring an additional 664,014 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,197,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,193,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,065,000 after acquiring an additional 501,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,859,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

