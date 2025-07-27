IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,540 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.