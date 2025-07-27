IFP Advisors Inc Buys 673 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.7%

HLI stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.39 and a 200-day moving average of $172.35. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. 23.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

